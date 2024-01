Comedy magician Trino is back for 2024 with some brand new shows to "Amaze and Amuse" audiences across West Michigan. Here's the lineup for winter shows:

January 5 at 7:00 p.m. featuring magician Cameron Zvara

February 17 at 6:30 p.m. featuring magician Bill Cook

March 16 at 6:30 p.m. featuring magician Luis Carreon

Tickets cost $30 for general admission, and $40 for VIP.

Find tickets to these shows and more at the Wealthy Theatre website.