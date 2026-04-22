Comedian Virginia Anzengruber brings laughs to Grand Rapids this spring

Virginia Anzengruber spent five years in Los Angeles as a script coordinator and punch up writer, working on projects for Marvel, Warner Bros., IMAX, Square Enix, and more. She branched into comedy after relocating to Grand Rapids in 2013, then returned to comedy in 2023 after a nine-year hiatus.

Today, Virginia performs in the Grand Rapids circuit with Out Loud Comedy and Comedy Outlet Mondays. She is also a writer for Local Grins, a monthly column in Local Spins about the West Michigan comedy scene.

Virginia will be guesting for Jay Jurden at Dr. Grins Comedy Club this Friday, April 24. Audiences can attend one of two performance times at 7:15 P.M. or 9:45 P.M. Ticket prices vary.

Virginia sat down with Michelle to share more about her career.

Visit thebob.com/drgrins for more information and to purchase tickets. You can keep up with Virginia on Instagram.

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