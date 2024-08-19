Comedian "NotKarltonBanks" brings Church Anniversary Tour to Grand Rapids on August 23

Need more laughter in your life? Comedian Karlton Humes is bringing his Church Anniversary Tour to Grand Rapids, with all the characters that come with it!

The wildly popular social media influencer, comedian, and actor, Karlton Humes, is best known as "NotKarltonBanks." He has taken the internet by storm with his hilarious and relatable content, seamlessly blending culture, church experiences, and comedy through his dynamic and unforgettable personality.

Humes joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share more details about his upcoming tour.

The Church Anniversary Tour by "NotKarltonBanks" will take place on August 23 at Light House Church in Grand Rapids. The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $35.

Purchase tickets at nkbontour.com.

