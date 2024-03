Those who love live, clean comedy, will want to head to Park Theatre in Holland on Friday, March 15 to see comedian Lee Hardin perform.

Lee tours theaters across the country, appearing on DryBar Comedy and the Mike Huckabee Show.

He previously performed at the Park Theatre in 2023, and tickets sold out.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.

Tickets start at $15, and can be purchased at parktheatreholland.org.