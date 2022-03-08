Comedian Gianmarco Soresi gears up for LaughFest's Clean Comedy Showcase

There are many types of comedy coming to town for LaughFest, which is just a week away! If people are looking for some laughs that don't make you head to the confession afterward, check out the Clean Comedy Showcase!

A favorite LaughFest event, which has been held each year of the festival, The Clean Comedy Showcase, allows those in attendance to see six comedians at each showcase who have been pre-selected for their unique ability to bring laughs without vulgarity.

Comedian Gianmarco Soresi joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the clean comedy he, along with many others, will bring to the showcase during the funny-fest.

Soresi has told jokes on Netflix’s Bonding, PBS’s Stories from the Stage, Amazon’s Comics Watching Comics (Season 8 Winner), SeeSo’s New York’s Funniest, Real Housewives of New York (really), and his first comedy special “Shelf Life” is now available on Amazon Prime and was an NPR 2020 Comedy Special Recommendation.

Along with Gianmarco Soresi, artists for this year’s Clean Comedy Showcase include:



LeClerc Andre, who was featured last year at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival as one of the New Faces of Comedy.

Jessi Campbell has performed at over 1,000 colleges nationwide and was Campus Activities Magazine Performer of the Year in 2015.

Dr. Leighann Lord is a veteran stand-up comedian and author of Dict Jokes and Real Women Do it Standing up. She has been on The View.

Nancy is often called a Denver comedy legend. She has been seen on Nickmom Night Out on Nickelodeon.

Dwayne Perkins has a Netflix special called Swayne Perkins: Take Note. He is the author of Hot Chocolate for the Mind, a collection of humorous essays.

Gilda’s LaughFest Clean Comedy Showcase will take place March 16-18 at the Wealthy Theatre.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at laughfestgr.org or call (616)-735-4242.