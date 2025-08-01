Comedian Don McMillan to perform at Wealthy Theatre

Don McMillan is a former engineer-turned-comedian and was recently featured among the top 12 on America's Got Talent. Combining his former background into a visual comedic style of charts, graphs, and laughs, it's no surprise that his act has been described as "the funniest PowerPoint presentation you will ever see".

He is making his way to Grand Rapids' Wealthy Theater on August 8 at 7:30 P.M. The show is open to all ages, and audience members can meet Don after the show via a meet & greet!

Tickets for the show are $25 and are still available for purchase on a first come, first served basis per section.

Michelle spoke to Don via Zoom to discuss his comedic evolution and what Grand Rapids audiences can look forward to!

Follow Don on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok