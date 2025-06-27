Comedian Carolanne Miljavac coming to Grand Rapids' Wealthy Theatre

Carolanne Miljavac's stories have captured the hearts (and attention!) of viewers. Her total video views amount to one billion, along with two million social media fans, two successful books, and three headlining comedy tours.

Using humor as a gift, Caroleann's comedy brings her to Grand Rapids' Wealthy Theatre for an unforgettable show. The show is tonight, June 27 at 7 P.M. Tickets are still available and range between $25 to $45.

Carolanne sat down with Todd to discuss the intricacies of comedy and her summer tour.

