Come to the Lake Odessa Fair June 23-27

The sounds of the rides, the smells, and the taste of fair food await families at the Lake Odessa Fair all week long!
Here's a complete schedule of events happening at Lake Odessa Fair:
June 23
5:00PM | Midway Open
6:00PM | Grand Parade
6:00PM | Beer Barn
7:30PM | Draft Horse Pulls
June 24
9:00AM | Dairy Show
3:00PM | Midway Open
5:00PM | Rabbit Show
6:00PM | Dodgeball
6:00PM | Beer Barn
6:30PM | Live Music @ Beer Barn
June 25
TBA | Pickleball Tournament
9:00AM | Livestock Show
9:00AM | Horse Show
3:00PM | Midway Open
5:00PM | Beer Barn
5:00PM | Adult Volleyball Night Tournament
7:00PM | SJO Motocross
8:00PM | Live Music @ Beer Barn
June 26
TBA | Pickleball Tournament
8:00AM | Baseball Tournament
11:00AM | Eyesight Screenings
12:00PM | Midway Open
2:00PM | Youth Volleyball Tournament
2:00PM | Teen Volleyball Tournament
3:00PM | Kids Games
4:00PM | Beer Barn
6:00PM | Mega Raffle Grandstand Event
10:30PM | Fireworks
TBA | Pickleball Tournament
June 27
9:00AM | Adult Volleyball Tournament
11:00AM | Eyesight Screenings
12:00PM | Midway Open
12:00PM | Beer Barn
12:00PM | Cornhole Tournament
6:00PM | Derby
Admission to the fair is free, but parking costs $5.
For a complete fair schedule, visit lakeodessafair.org