Come to the Lake Odessa Fair June 23-27

The sounds of the rides, the smells, and the taste of fair food await families at the Lake Odessa Fair all week long!

Here's a complete schedule of events happening at Lake Odessa Fair:

June 23

5:00PM | Midway Open

6:00PM | Grand Parade

6:00PM | Beer Barn

7:30PM | Draft Horse Pulls

June 24

9:00AM | Dairy Show

3:00PM | Midway Open

5:00PM | Rabbit Show

6:00PM | Dodgeball

6:00PM | Beer Barn

6:30PM | Live Music @ Beer Barn

June 25

TBA | Pickleball Tournament

9:00AM | Livestock Show

9:00AM | Horse Show

3:00PM | Midway Open

5:00PM | Beer Barn

5:00PM | Adult Volleyball Night Tournament

7:00PM | SJO Motocross

8:00PM | Live Music @ Beer Barn

June 26

TBA | Pickleball Tournament

8:00AM | Baseball Tournament

11:00AM | Eyesight Screenings

12:00PM | Midway Open

2:00PM | Youth Volleyball Tournament

2:00PM | Teen Volleyball Tournament

3:00PM | Kids Games

4:00PM | Beer Barn

6:00PM | Mega Raffle Grandstand Event

10:30PM | Fireworks

TBA | Pickleball Tournament

June 27

9:00AM | Adult Volleyball Tournament

11:00AM | Eyesight Screenings

12:00PM | Midway Open

12:00PM | Beer Barn

12:00PM | Cornhole Tournament

6:00PM | Derby

Admission to the fair is free, but parking costs $5.

For a complete fair schedule, visit lakeodessafair.org