Come see talented performers take the stage at St. Cecilia Music Center

St. Cecilia Music Center is getting ready to host many talented musicians within their performance hall for their 2022 season.

St. Cecilia Music Center’s Jazz Series begins on Thursday, January 20 with award-winning, GRAMMY Nominated Artist Joshua Redman and his trio. Redman has worked with countless jazz contemporaries as a follow performer and bandleader…greats like pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, drummer Brian Blade, as well as, his father Dewey Redman, Jack DeJohnette, Charlie Haden, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, The Bad Plus, Brooklyn Rider, Joe Lovano, Pat Metheny, Paul Motian, Clark Terry, and so many others.”

Winterfest, a new winter Jazz Series, will be at St. Cecilia on February 24 – 26 – three nights of fantastic Jazz hosted by acclaimed GRAMMY-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride and many of his friends including Edgar Meyer, Cyrill Aimee, and quintet Inside Straight.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will return to SCMC on January 27 performing Romantic Perspectives featuring music by Brahms, Mahler, Dvorak, and Franck. Six Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians will perform – Co-Artistic Director/Pianist Wu Han, Violinist Aaron Boyd, Violinist Danbi Um, Violist Paul Neubauer, Violist Timothy Riout, and Cellist Sihao He.

May Erlewine will perform in the Acoustic Café Folk Series at SCMC on February 17. May Erlewine who started her career in Michigan has grown into a phenomenal talent, engaging a dedicated audience far beyond her Michigan roots.

SCMC currently requires proof of fully vaccinated status, or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours, to attend a concert at the SCMC venue. Attendees need to bring photo ID and proof of vaccination, or a negative test, the night of a concert. Note: Home tests are not accepted.

All patrons are required to wear a mask for the full duration of their time in the building, throughout the concert.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these shows, please visit scmc-online.org or call (616) 459-2224.