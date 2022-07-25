Come see "In a New Light" exhibit at the GRAM until August 27

Currently showing at the Grand Rapids Art Museum is a collection of paintings, prints, and drawings offering a sweeping survey of American Impressionism. The Grand Rapids Art Museum in partnership with Bank of America presents In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870-1940 l Works from the Bank of America Collection.

The exhibit will feature 130 paintings, prints, and drawings that trace the emergence and evolution of the American Impressionism movement during the mid-19th to early 20th century.

Some works featured in the exhibit are from acclaimed artists George Inness, Lilla Cabot Perry, Childe Hassam, Thomas Moral, John Sloan, and many others.

These art pieces will be on display until August 27.

Museum admission is free for members, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $6 for ages 6-17.

Museum admission is free to all visitors Tuesdays from 12 – 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 – 9 p.m.