Comcast RISE to award 100 West MI businesses grants to grow & expand

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Comcast is providing small business owners in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas an opportunity to grow and expand their business through the Comcast RISE initiative.

Comcast's RISE initiative was established to support small business growth, focusing on economic development. It is part of Project UP, which helps provide digital outreach opportunities for small businesses. So far, over $140 million has been awarded to over 14,000 small businesses nationwide.

In 2025, RISE will award a grant package to 500 business recipients in five cities and their surrounding regions in the United States, with 100 of them going to businesses in West Michigan.

The grant packages will provide approved applicants with consultation services, business growth assessment and recommendations, educational resources to online entrepreneurship courses, a media schedule including 30-second television commercial spots, a technology makeover —including equipment— and a $5,000 monetary grant.

Former Comcast RISE winners include Delight in Designs in Grand Rapids, Body Builders Collison & Custom Cars in Kentwood, A Solution B in Wyoming, and Servicios De Esperanza in Muskegon.

Eligible small business owners in Grand Rapids and Muskegon have until May 31 to apply for the grant packages.

Visit comcastrise.com to apply.

