Colonel John Spencer to discuss his book, "Connected Soldiers," at Ford Museum

November 9 at 7 p.m.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Nov 09, 2022
In honor of Veterans Day, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum is welcoming award-winning scholar, professor, author, and combat veteran Colonel John Spencer to discuss
his book, "Connected Soldiers."

In "Connected Soldiers," Spencer delivers lessons learned about effective methods for building teams in a way that overcomes the distractions of home and the outside world, without reducing the benefits gained from connections to family.

He will discuss his time serving as a new second lieutenant during the Iraq War, as well as his time as a single father when his wife was deployed, and how technology helped connect him to his children and wife on a daily basis.

The lecture will take place at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum on November 9 at 7 p.m.

The event is completely free to attend, no reservations are required.

Discover this event and more at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

