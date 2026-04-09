Cocoon Artspace relocating to Eastown neighborhood

Cocoon Art Space is a gallery space open to artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts, where local exhibits feature Michigan-based artists and a curated selection of goods and supplies are available for purchase.

Following a successful three and a half years of business in downtown Grand Rapids on South Division, Cocoon is moving to the Eastown neighborhood at 1509 Lake Drive SE. The new space is in a larger setting and will be able to expand on their current offerings.

A grand re-opening ceremony will take place May 1 from 6 to 9 P.M. It is free to attend and open to all.

After being settled into the new space, Cocoon Art Space plans on participating in the First Friday Art Walk and partnerships with other local venues.

Cocoon Art Space's Managing Partner Josie Garcia sat down with Todd to discuss the move and what the new space will provide.

Visit cocoonartspace.com for more information and to keep up with future events at the gallery.

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