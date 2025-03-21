Cocktails Southern Style: A book that raises a glass to southern hospitality

Bring the flavors and flair of the south to your taste buds, as chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan releases a new cocktail book, Cocktails, Southern Style: Pours, Drinks, Sips, and Bites.

The new book brings together approximately 90 recipes for classic cocktails, innovative flavor-profile drinks, and a bonus chapter packed with delectable nibbles to pair with beverages. The book is a toast to the unmatched charm of Southern hospitality, where no drink is ever served without a perfectly paired treat.

In addition to delightful drinks, Smith-Sullivan includes recipes for infused vodkas, simple syrups, and an in-depth look at the structure of a cocktail, complete with techniques and equipment tips to elevate your bartending skills. Plus, there's a bonus chapter with mouthwatering recipes for southern snacks to pair with the many drinks in the book.

Chef Belinda joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her newest book and demonstrates how to make a Southern Belle Martini.

Discover this book, and others by Belinda, at chefbelindaspices.com.

