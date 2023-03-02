Cochren and Co. performing in Grand Rapids as part of TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour on March 5

TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour is coming to Grand Rapids, and the Christian music artist is bringing some friends for a night of music, worship, and fun.

This year’s tour includes multi-Platinum-selling artists TobyMac, CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian. Watch the video above where Fox 17 Morning Mix's Michelle Dunaway talks with Michael Cochren from Cochren & Co., to talk about their experience on tour.

The concert takes place on March 5 at Van Andel Arena. Doors open at 6 and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $12 to $89.

Learn more about the tour and the artists performing at awakeningevents.com/hitsdeep.