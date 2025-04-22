Climb to new heights at Holland's Scrapyard Climbing Collective

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

How high can you climb?

Scrapyard Climbing Collective, located at 76 S. River Ave in Holland, MI, continues to draw climbing enthusiasts to its 3,200 square feet of rock climbing walls. This amazing facility offers a variety of climbing experiences, including bouldering, roped climbing, and auto-belays, alongside training equipment and classes for all skill levels. Beginners are welcome!

Adding to their community-focused ethos, Scrapyard Climbing Collective has launched the "Better Together" Membership program, a significant step towards making the sport accessible to everyone. This initiative offers tiered monthly membership discounts based on self-identified need, operating on a foundation of trust and inclusivity. The Better Together Community Fund enables members and supporters to contribute, directly subsidizing these discounted memberships and supporting future free youth programs. For more information about the "Better Together" Membership, visit Scrapyard Climbing's Better Together page.

Todd and Michelle traded their keyboards for carabiners and joined in on the fun. Take a look!

