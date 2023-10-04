Classic crafts, critters, and more at Blandford’s Harvest Festival

Blandford Nature Center is absolutely stunning this time of year and they want everyone to come out and see the colors for themselves at the annual Harvest Festival this weekend.

The Harvest Festival will have activities for all ages like candle dipping, cider making, arts and crafts, plus there will be live music too! Guests can also get up close and see Blandford's animal ambassadors. Plenty of food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

Admission is $10 for members, and $13 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door the day of. For more information, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.