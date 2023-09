The Fox 17 Morning Mix thinks there are some amazing local teachers, so we want to celebrate and highlight some of them in the West Michigan area that have made an impact.

In partnership with the Michigan Education Savings Program, Class Act is introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field.

September's winning teacher is a third-grade teacher at Glenwood Elementary in Kentwood, Mindy Geer.