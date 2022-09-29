City of Zeeland celebrating 175th anniversary with a huge week-long celebration

175 years ago, more than 450 people arrived in West Michigan and settled in what is now known as Zeeland. The city will be celebrating this huge anniversary with a just as massive celebration during the first whole week of October.

During the 175th Anniversary Celebration, downtown Zeeland will be the host of many events and activities including an organ concert, historic walking and trolley tours, a community dinner, a tea social, and more.

The celebration will take place on October 2-8.

Pumpkinfest will also be taking place during this time on October 7 and 8, featuring several free and low-cost events that can be enjoyed by all ages. Many of the activities are fall themed such as hay rides, pie eating contests, pumpkin decorating, and a tractor pull. Plus, there will be live musical performances by local groups every couple of hours at the Main Street Social District.

For a complete event schedule, visit feelthezeel.com. Also, follow the city on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on events.