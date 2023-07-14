City of Kentwood seeking volunteers to help run adaptive recreation program

The City of Kentwood has an amazing adaptive recreation program that ensures all in the community feel included, involved, and have an opportunity to get active, but they need volunteers in order to keep that program running.

Through sports, clinics, and more, this programming brings people together through recreation to build relationships and have fun. The City needs 80 volunteers a year with its adaptive programs and is seeking out anyone who wants to get involved.

Kentwood’s adaptive recreation volunteers are trained at each activity to support individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities. Through each program, volunteers also have an opportunity to build relationships with people and directly support inclusivity efforts in their community.

Community members may sign up to volunteer with the City of Kentwood’s adaptive recreation programs at kentwood.us/parksvolunteer.