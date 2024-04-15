City of Kentwood and Mary Free Bed Partner to Host Limb Loss Awareness 5K on April 27

Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation Program provides sports and enrichment activities for people of all abilities. From water skiing to rock climbing to archery to bowling, the city provides many people the opportunity to find joy in their lives.

Mary Free Bed is partnering with The City of Kentwood for the Limb Loss Awareness 5K, getting everyone active while recognizing Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month.

The all-ages, all-abilities event will kick off with packet pickup at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, followed by a “Show Your Mettle” photo at 9:45 a.m. This annual photo is a play on words and provides participants who use prosthetics an opportunity to show off their mettle – the ability to cope well with difficulties and face a demanding situation in a spirited and resilient way, as well as their prosthetics and mobility aides which may be made of metal.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. and feature a route that will take participants through Veterans Memorial Park and part of the East West Trail. A 1-mile fun run for ages 12 and younger will follow at 11 a.m.

To event's goal is to increase awareness of limb loss and limb differences, build community and raise funds for Kentwood’s adaptive recreation programs. These programs are designed to provide recreation and enrichment programs for people of all abilities and offer adapted athletic opportunities for people with disabilities to create a safe, fun experience for all.

The event also will include educational activities designed to help race participants learn more about limb loss and limb differences, connect with resources and build community. Several informational booths from various sponsors will also be on-site.

Registration is available online. Participants will receive a T-shirt, finisher medal, and swag bag as part of their registration.

For more information about the race, sponsorships, and race registration, visit kentwood.us/LimbLoss5K.

All profits from the event will go toward improving and expanding the City of Kentwood’s adaptive recreation programs to encourage health and wellness, socialization, and excellent quality of life for all.