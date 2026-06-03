City Built Brewing celebrating 9th anniversary with block party

City Built Brewing is celebrating nine years of sharing culture with community by hosting their largest block party to date. The event takes place Saturday, June 6 from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. along Mason Street.

Attendees will hear live music from Humboldt Park Orchestra, Furia Del Ritmo, Mexi Cuba, and Art Sauce, as well as listen to music spun by DJ Doble V Entertainment.

The event also celebrates one year of celebrating with their kitchen partner Los Mariscos de Pancho. Food will be served from them inside the taproom, with fresh seafood grilled outside. Additionally, a variety of food trucks will be available, including PizzaMI, Sabor Boricua, and Pink Paw Patisserie.

City Built will also release their anniversary beer La Cultura, a West Coast IPA in collaboration with Del Cielo Brewing Company.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

President and Founder Edwin Collazo sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about the event, which can be RSVP'd to on Facebook.

Visit citybuiltbrewing.com for more information.

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