City Built Brewing celebrates 8th anniversary with "La Cultura" block party

While Grand Rapids is hosting its 175th birthday this weekend with a party, City Built Brewing Company is also turning 8 years old, and celebrating with a block party of their own!

"La Cultura", honoring City Built Brewing's Puerto Rican influence on their menu, will be Saturday, June 7 from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. along Mason Street in Grand Rapids.

The block party will have live music, beer, and cocktails from City Built and other Michigan breweries, as well as food trucks. There will also be live art and on-site t-shirt printing.

City Built's taproom will also be open during their regular business hours and offer their full food and drink menu.

The event is free to attend, although beer tickets can be purchased to get samples at the beer tents.

Edwin Collazo, owner of City Built Brewing, talked to Todd and Michelle about what attendees can expect.

For more information, visit citybuiltbrewing.com. You can also find City Built Brewing on Facebook and Instagram, and RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok