Cirque Italia coming to Portage May 12-15

The circus is coming to town, and everyone is invited to come to Portage to see the defying stunts, comedy acts, and other talents on display at Cirque Italia!

The Cirque Italia encompasses an epic adventure pirate theme that has never been seen before in the circus arts. As a contemporary circus, Cirque Italia Silver Unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. The "pirate-themed" atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts, will give audiences an action-packed show, filled with excitement and fun.

Along with a phenomenal display of eccentric acts, Cirque Italia's fans are also given the opportunity to get closer than ever with performers during the meet and greet of performers during intermission and numerous photo ops.

Shows will take place at the following dates and times:

May 12- Thursday 7:30 PM

May 13- Friday 7:30 PM

May 14- Saturday 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM

May 15- Sunday 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM

The show will take place outside The Crossroads, located at 6650 S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage. The tent will be located in the JCPenney’s parking lot in a big top tent.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers can use the promo code “FREE” with a purchase of an adult admission to bring a child in for free per adult.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit cirqueitalia.com/Water-Circus-Silver.