Cirque Italia brings the circus to West Michigan with a twist

When you think of a circus, what comes to mind? A big top tent, acrobatic performances, maybe even animals or clowns...but what about water?

Since 2012, Cirque Italia features 35,000 gallons of water in their traveling shows. They are an Italian entertainment company that brings a European style to the circus scene, featuring ropes, trapeze artists, BMX bikes, and more.

Cirque Italia has three traveling water shows: Silver Unit, Gold Unit, and Platinum Unit. The Gold Unit makes its way to Portage June 6 through 8 at The Crossroads parking lot in the white and blue big top tent!

There are several performance times on the schedule:



Friday, June 6 at 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, June 7 at 1:30 P.M., 4:30 P.M., and 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, June 8 at 1:30 P.M. and 4:30 P.M.

Tickets range from $30 to $65.

Michelle got the chance to speak to Gold Unit performer Ricardo Sosa, and Ricardo himself got to show off what audiences can look forward to seeing!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirqueitalia.com. Use the promo code “FREE” when you purchasing an adult ticket in level two or three to get a child ticket free per adult admission!

