Circle Theatre presents "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Circle Theatre is getting ready to perform its newest production, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

It's 1927, and Ma Rainey- the mother of the blues- is recording an album in Chicago. Her story revolves around her music but also brings up topics of rage, racism, self-hatred, and exploration.

The show is rated R, so adult guidance is advised. This is not a show for young children.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottomwill have performances August 10-12, 16-20, and 23-26

Purchase tickets at circletheatre.org.