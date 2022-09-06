Circle Theater brings "Little Shop of Horrors" to the Grand Rapids stage

Those looking for love will take help where they can get it, and sometimes that help may come from a giant man-eating plant that won't stop eating! If this sounds like a good story to see, watch the dark comedy "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Circle Theatre!

Co-directors Marcus Jordan and Ellie Frances share more about what the show is about, and what audiences can expect from this man-eating plant.

One night meek floral assistant Seymour stumbles upon a new breed of plant that he names “Audrey II.” He soon discovers this foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore – named after his coworker crush – is out of this world, hungry for blood, and intent on world domination! For over 30 years this deviously delicious sci-fi musical has devoured the hearts of audiences world-wide. -Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors at Circle Theatre will play on September 8-10, 14-18, and 21-24.

To purchase tickets and to look at show times, visit circletheatre.org or call (616)-456-6656.

This segment is sponsored by Circle Theatre Grand Rapids.