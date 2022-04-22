Christopher Lloyd releases "It's Up To Us" in honor of Earth Day

Earth Month is here and world-renowned author Christopher Lloyd of What on Earth Books has some exciting news to celebrate. Chris has partnered with His Royal Highness Prince Charles on a new book to encourage and motivate kids to save the planet called, It's Up to Us.

Author Christopher Lloyd joined the Morning Mix to talk about the book, as well as highlight ways for children to get involved in Earth Month.

It’s Up to Us: Building a Brighter Future for Nature, People & Planet (The Children's Terra Carta) includes a forward from High Royal Highness Prince Charles and illustrations created by 33 award-winning artists from around the world.

It’s Up to Us is based on the Terra Carta, a roadmap to sustainability issued by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and his Sustainable Markets Initiative. The story explains in lyrical text how Nature operates in a world without humans and then shows the damaging impact People have had on the Planet. It finishes by proposing a series of new pledges that we can all make – a Terra Carta – to help solve the problems.

Purchase the book or learn more by visiting whatonearthbooks.com.