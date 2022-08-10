Christopher Cross & more upcoming concerts coming to Soaring Eagle

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

Celebrating a birthday? Here's an incredible deal! Book a party Sunday through Thursday in August, and upgrade your party package with $50 in food and receive a free one-night stay. Be sure to let their party planning specialists help you find the right package and add-ons. Call 1-989-817-4825 to book your party.

Time to grab your poodle skirts and favorite vinyl record and celebrate Retro Weekend on AUgust 12 and 13 at the waterpark and hotel. You'll be able to make your own record to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day, go on a scavenger hunt, and play retro games like Operation. Then there will be a movie night, featuring "Back to the Future" on Friday, and "The Rugrats Movie" on Saturday.

Here's your chance to win big in the Million Dollar Summer Giveaway. It's happening every Saturday throughout September. Seven $500 Premium Play drawings will happen every half-hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. All the details can be found at soaringeaglecasino.com.

Just added to Soaring Eagle Casino and REsorts event show line-up is American singer-songwriter Cristopher Cross, with special guest John Waite on October 28. Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy awards, including for the first time in Grammy history, the Big Four most prestigious awards. This year, he's celebrating the 40th anniversary of that album and he'll be featuring songs like "Sailing," "Ride Like The Wind," "Say You'll Be Mine," and more.

Make sure to get your tickets for Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore at the Soaring Eagle Outdoor Stage on August 13. Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album, "Body Language." The album boasts four new tracks, including his top 15 and climbing single, "Come Back As A Country Boy." Also, Shelton is a coach of the Emmy Award-winning TV show, "The Voice." Tickets start at $49.

Kid Rock is getting ready to Rock Out during his Bad Reputation Tour on September 3 and 4. Kid Rock burst onto the scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album and hasn't looked back. He holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with $150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and recently set the Little Caesars Arena attendance records in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Grab those tickets before they're gone!

Country artist Lee Brice is coming to Mt. Pleasant on October 8. He recently reached number one on Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With." He was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire Plaque and is also a Grammy Nominee, a CMA, and ACM Award winner.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.