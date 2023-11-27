"Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night" tells the story of Jesus' birth in a unique and captivating way

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For Christians, Christmas is a very special time of year to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. A new film presents the timeless joy of Jesus' birth in a unique and captivating way and will make its way to theaters nationwide on December 12.

Creator of "The Chosen" series, Dallas Jenkins, and five-time Grammy award winner Brandon Lake, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about this upcoming film release and what the story means to them.

"Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night" offers a fresh perspective on the nativity story, including a special remastered and re-scored presentation of "The Messengers" and "The Shepherd." To make this experience even more special, the film will also showcase a never-before-seen performance from the legendary Andrea Bocelli. Alongside this musical gem, audiences can expect seven enchanting music performances and two beautiful new monologues that will touch the hearts of all who watch.

Other performances people can enjoy during the film include artists:



Matt Maher

Brandon Lake

Zach Williams

One Voice Children’s Choir

Joy to the World

The Bonner Family

This holiday film is set to hit theaters nationwide on December 12.