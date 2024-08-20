Chris Sain Jr. uses financial prowess to give back to his hometown of Grand Rapids

No matter where adventures take you in life, it’s important to never forget where you came from. A Grand Rapids native has had plenty of success becoming a millionaire as a financial investor and trader, but uses his fortune to give back to his city.

Chris Sain Jr. retired at 37 after becoming debt-free and building a successful multi-million dollar investment portfolio. Now he’s helping others gain their financial independence through financial tutorials on YouTube.

Sain joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about how he’s using his insight and finances to give back to the people in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by checking out his YouTube Channel or chrissain.com.

