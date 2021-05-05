Chow Hound Pet Supplies now offers nail trimming clinics

Chow Hound Pet Supplies is now offering nail trimming clinics at four of their West Michigan locations.

Nail trimmings must be scheduled in advance, and only cost $10. Clinics are available at Standale, Northland Dr., Cascade, and Portage.

There are also a couple of great sales taking place at all Chow Hound locations in the month of May.

On Cinco De Mayo, there will be an online sale for 50 percent off select toys.

Then now through May 9, there is a Mother's Day sale where select items will be on sale such as bird feeders, puppy and kitten food, and more.

Plus on May 12-14, customers will receive a free pet wash with the purchase of any dog food.

May 21-23 is the Get Out And Travel Sale, where travel products such as auto seat covers, harnesses, anti-pull tools, waste pick-up bags, and more will be sold at a discount.

Learn more and find a location near you at chowhoundpet.com.