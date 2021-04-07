Chow Hound Pet Supplies is ready to help pets with flea and tick season

There is one thing that many animals don't like, and owners don't like doing: trimming their nails. Chow Hound is coming to the rescue with nail trimming clinics and other tools to help pets get through spring.

Chow Hound Pet Supplies carries many calming remedies such as CBD, Heavenly Hounds Squares, Thunderworks, Hemp, and more. These items and more are 20 percent off through April 11. Yard clean-up supplies are also 10 percent off.

The dog wash is completely stocked and open at all locations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. So be sure to keep your pup squeaky clean when they go out to play in the mud this spring.

Learn more and find a location near you at chowhoundpet.com.