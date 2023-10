Grab those boots, sweaters, and appetite, and head to Grand Haven on Saturday, October 14 for the Chow Down Centertown with Merchants and Makers.

Come out to shop with more than 80 local makers, all set up on 7th Street with over a dozen food trucks and six different bands.

This is a free event for the community and will happen rain or shine.

Market and food trucks are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out the list of vendors and future events at merchantsandmakers.com.