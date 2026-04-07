Chobani and La Colombe investing in student-powered kitchens

Food insecurity and accessibility impact more members of the community than we imagine, but a new initiative is bringing businesses and students together to impact Muskegon and Oceana counties through commercial food production in a greater capacity.

Chobani and La Colombe have invested in a first-of-its-kind food processing kitchen in Muskegon, transforming locally-grown produce into meals for over 28,000 students in Muskegon and Oceana counties. From the "Creating Healthy Schools" program, students will be able to gain workforce experience in the kitchen, where fresh, healthy meals will be prepared and distributed, impacting not just the students, but supporting local farms in return.

Attendees from Chobani and La Colombe, the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, elected and community leaders, and students celebrated the kitchen's opening by packing over 600 meal kits to be distributed to Muskegon Community College and Baker College food pantries, tour the new facility, and create breakfast parfaits and smoothies.

Donald Brown, Senior Community Impact Manager at Chobani and Dan Gorman, Food Service Director at Montague Area Public Schools, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the opening and what the impact will bring to the region.

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