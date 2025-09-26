Chili cook-off returns to Valley Field

Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, has a rich history in Grand Rapids. The grassroots-lead renovations have developed significantly in recent years, where the space is now able to be a community gathering place for local events.

One of those events is the Fans of Valley Field's Chili Cook-off at the Ballpark, bringing a classic chili cook-off competition together with a means to continue contributions to renovating Valley Field. The idea began with former Cottage Bar owners Lisa and Dan Verhil, after the Cottage Bar's own popular chili cook-off.

The ballpark's event is returning this year, this time on Saturday, September 27 at the ballpark, located at 900 Muskegon Ave NW in Grand Rapids. The park opens to the public at 11 A.M., where the public will begin to sample chili throughout the afternoon.

Formal judging and chili tasting will begin at 2:30 P.M., and all winners will be announced at 5 P.M. There is a $5 entry fee, or $25 entry fee for wristbands that allow guests to have unlimited chili samples. All proceeds will benefit Fans of Valley Field.

Contestants will have two categories to compete in, and while registration is closed for teams for tomorrow's event, wait list registration for 2026 is open.

Four bands will be performing that afternoon as well. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed and only lawn seating is available.

Events Director Mandy Samuels and Co-Founder/Vice President of Fans of Valley Field Paul Soltysiak visited the Morning Mix along with competitor George Sullivan, where he brought some chili for Todd and Michelle to sample as they talk about this exciting event!

Visit ballparkchili.com for more information, including rules and a full schedule of events.

