Children's Healing Center Pop-Up Play fundraiser takes place on March 21

The Children's Healing Center is hosting an event where the barriers of isolated play are broken down and awareness of immunocompromised diseases is shared at the upcoming Pop-Up Play on March 21.

At Pop-Up Play, guests can lace up their favorite sneakers and enjoy creative cocktails and nibbles surrounded by a playground of fun at First Companies, located at 6355 E Paris Ave SE, in Caledonia.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. and cost $150.

The Children's Healing Center is a facility that provides immunocompromised children with a safe, clean, fun place to play without worrying about getting sick. The Center works to effectively address social isolation for children with complex medical conditions and their families through fun and innovative programming in a squeaky-clean space.