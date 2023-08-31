Children's Healing Center moving to a new space in Grand Rapids

The Children's Healing Center is a special place that brings the power of play to immuno-compromised children who otherwise wouldn't be able to have those opportunities. Now the organization will be able to serve even more kids around West Michigan as they move to their new facility in Grand Rapids.

The Center purchased a building from Calvin University currently known as the Youngsma Center, located at 1580 Beltline Ave. SE.

The move will enable the Center to meet the needs of its growing member base, who rely on the Center as a safe place for socialization and fun. Families who use the Center have at least one qualifying child who is immune compromised, which often limits them from visiting public places for fear of getting sick.

Designs for the space include:



A half gym that will provide a flexible space for fitness and group classes, sports activities, and a variety of other programs while ensuring all members can play more freely.

that will provide a flexible space for fitness and group classes, sports activities, and a variety of other programs while ensuring all members can play more freely. The addition of an entry and intake area to provide adequate room for health screenings for multiple families at a time and ample room to store belongings.

to provide adequate room for health screenings for multiple families at a time and ample room to store belongings. A state-of-the-art mechanical room, similar to one in the Center’s current space, will house a premium HVAC unit, water filtration system, and other equipment needed to ensure the integrity of the Center’s super-clean environment.

similar to one in the Center’s current space, will house a premium HVAC unit, water filtration system, and other equipment needed to ensure the integrity of the Center’s super-clean environment. An expanded Exploratory Playroom that will feature a larger area to support exploration and play-based learning, including an educational environment for the Center’s Little Tots University Preschool and areas for creativity and imagination.

that will feature a larger area to support exploration and play-based learning, including an educational environment for the Center’s Little Tots University Preschool and areas for creativity and imagination. A dedicated art and snack room for Little Tots University will have appropriately sized tables and chairs so all can easily participate.

for Little Tots University will have appropriately sized tables and chairs so all can easily participate. A dedicated space for teens and young adults that will provide room for group activities and games.

that will provide room for group activities and games. Community spaces will be available for parents, including a café, lounge, and counseling room. The areas will be ideal for catching up or relaxing as well as provide respite and a supportive environment that encourages mental wellness.

However, the building requires extensive renovations to match the high-quality and hospital-grade environment of the current facility. Work is expected to get underway this fall, with a grand opening for Center members planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

To make the new space possible, the Center has embarked on an $8.5 million fundraising campaign called “A Million Minutes More. Currently, more than half the funds have been raised, with additional opportunities to contribute available.

More information about the project can be found here.