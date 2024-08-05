Children's Clothing Sale Fundraiser takes place on August 16-17

Keeping up with clothes for the kids can be so expensive. It seems as soon as you buy something, they’ve grown out of it. Buy used clothes and do some good at the same time at the upcoming Children’s Clothing Sale Fundraiser hosted by Loving Kay Refij on August 16 and 17.

Stop by York Creek Community Center, located at 3999 Alpenhorn Dr. NW, Comstock Park, to fill a grocery bag with clothes for only $10.

Children’s coats are only $1 and there are free children’s shoes. All proceeds are used to provide new clothing to children in Haiti.

Shopping will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

