Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County's "Pancakes With Bacon" returning next month

The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County provides resources for suspected victims of child abuse and their families free of charge. While these educational opportunities and safe conversation spaces are crucial, many of the children who enter the CAC's doors receive assistance from another crucial resource - Bacon the facility dog.

Bacon was trained through PAWS With a Cause and has been with the CAC since March 2022. From interacting with children in the lobby to sitting through therapy sessions, Bacon is a staff member that deserves to be celebrated, and his annual birthday event "Pancakes With Bacon" is returning to the Kent District Library's Kentwood branch inside the community room on Saturday, August 8 beginning at 9 A.M.

Bacon's sixth birthday party is free to attend and open to all members of the community, where additional information on CAC's services will be present, as well as games, arts and crafts. Pancakes and bacon will also be served during the event.

CAC Director of Development & Communications, Kyle Leonard, and Forensic Interviewer & Bacon's handler Marcia Van Soelen visited the Morning Mix with Bacon to share more about the event.

Visit cac-kent.org for more information.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, contact the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services at (855) 444-3911, or report online using the Michigan Online Reporting System.

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