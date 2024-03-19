Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County provides a safe space for kids working through trauma

Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County is spreading awareness of its resources through Child Abuse Prevention Month.

One in four girls and one in 13 boys will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County exists to support young people and their families through law enforcement, counseling, education, and empowerment.

Children's Advocacy Center is hosting a Believe the Child Luncheon on May 7. The luncheon is their only annual fundraiser that supports the services CAC provides to children and families impacted by sexual abuse.

This unique gathering assembles community advocates, esteemed professionals, and survivors of child sexual abuse in a collective effort to raise awareness and foster an environment where Kent County children can begin to heal from the trauma they experienced.

Learn more about this event or how to show support by visiting cac-kent.org or call (616) 336-5160.