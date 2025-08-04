Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County hosting "Pancakes With Bacon" birthday event

The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County has provided resources, education, and a safe space for suspected victims of child abuse and their families. For over 30 years, over 25,000 children and families in Kent County have utilized their intervention and prevention services at no cost.

The facility also helps to alleviate children's emotions during these difficult conversations thanks to their facility dog, Bacon. Originally trained through Paws With A Cause's facility dog program, Bacon was introduced to the CAC in March 2022, interacting with children in the lobby and therapy sessions. He has his own Instagram, too!

To celebrate Bacon's fifth birthday, the CAC is hosting a "Pancakes With Bacon" event at the Kent District Library's Kentwood Branch on Saturday, August 9 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. It is an opportunity to learn about the CAC's services with pancakes, games, face painting, and an auction basket as part of the event's activities. And of course, guests will be able to interact with the beloved facility dog himself.

The event is open to community members of all ages and is free to attend.

CAC Director of Development & Communications, Kyle Leonard, and Forensic Interviewer & Bacon's handler, visited the Morning Mix with Bacon to discuss the event and Bacon's impact at the facility.

Visit cac-kent.org for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, contact the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services at (855) 444-3911, or report online using the Michigan Online Reporting System.

