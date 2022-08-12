Watch Now
"Childhood Days", a children's book on how to cherish memories with your kids

Interview with author Ciara Quintero
Most people have heard the phrase, "through the eyes of a child." As people get older, it seems harder and more challenging to do that.

There's a new book out that aims to take readers back and help them relive those childhood memories again and regain that childhood excitement and wonder. Author and Michigander, Ciara Quintero, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss her book, "Childhood Days; A Story of Childhood Memories."

"Childhood Days" is a story highlighting how special childhood is and cherishing those moments with your child.

Come to the launch party for "Childhood Days; A Story of Childhood Memories" at Grandville Kent District Library and meet Ciara in person on August 13 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. She will answer questions, sign books, and engage with anyone who wants to learn more about her book.

Learn more about Ciara Quintero and her book at linktr.ee/ciaraquinteropublishing.

