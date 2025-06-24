Chick-fil-A and Versiti partner together for summer blood drives

Blood donations are needed year-round, but summer is a critical time for donations. Fewer community blood drives are scheduled, and Versity reports a 25% drop in donations during the season.



Chick-fil-A restaurants in West Michigan are partnering with Versiti in a blood donation competition. 11 Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting blood drives through August 12, with donations taking place on the Versiti Blood Drive Bus parked at each of the 11 restaurants.

Those who sign up to donate blood at their Chick-fil-A location of choice will earn three free Chick-fil-A meal rewards, a symbol of how just one person who donates blood saves three lives by doing so. Last year's event saw 288 pints of blood collected, saving 864 lives across Michigan.

Anyone 17 years of age or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit versiti.org. You can also call 1-866-642-5663.

