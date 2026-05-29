Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center breaks ground on new arena

Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center was the first Equine therapeutic riding center in North America, serving veterans, seniors, adults, and children with physical, emotional, or cognitive challenges.

Following growing demand for their services, the center has broken ground on a new therapy arena, the Suzanne UD Parish Therapy Arena. The groundbreaking comes as the center's "Raise The Roof" campaign has also reached their capital campaign goal.

Construction has officially began, and no official opening date on the new arena has been set yet.

Executive director Tara East and lead instructor and program director Emily Fields visited the Morning Mix to talk about the center's growth and what this new arena brings for community members who need it.

Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center is located at 8450 N 43rd Street in Augusta.

Visit cheffcenter.org for more information.

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