Chef Trimell Hawkins wins first-ever GR Girl Scout Cookie Challenge

Everyone knows and enjoys at least one type of Girl Scout Cookie, but probably has never seen them completely reimagined as a fine dining dish. Chef Trimell Hawkins of Poetry on Plates did just that as the winner of the Top Chef GR Girl Scout Cookie Challenge.

Chef Trimell joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix, along with Vivian Termaat from Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and Jayce from Troop 8841, to recap the first-time event. They also discussed how the Girl Scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program and the five skills Girl Scouts learn through it.

Hawkin’s dessert masterfully combined Caramel deLites®, a rich caramel and coconut filling, and finished with a rich coffee glaze.

The public can order Girl Scout Cookies at FindCookies.org through March 31, or from any participating Girl Scout.

