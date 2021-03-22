Chef Tommi Vincent combines culinary arts and conversation in new podcast, "Stay a While"

Food and conversation go together like peanut butter and jelly. Chef Tommi Vincent pairs her culinary arts with her conversational skills to have in-depth discussions about important topics on her new podcast, "Stay A While."

Tommi Vincent is a chef, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, multimedia personality, and writer best known as the matriarch of Vincent Country. Vincent Country is a faith-driven family lifestyle brand committed to positive social impact, leading and enriching the culture and communities through intentional service and legacy-inspired cooking.

In 2020, Tommi launched "Stay A While," a podcast satisfying the hunger for connection and a judgment-free conversation. In every episode, Tommi Vincent breaks bread with bold, passionate everyday women who have faced the impossible, and are still standing to tell their testimony.

New episodes stream every Wednesday on IGTV.

To learn more, visit vincentcountry.com.