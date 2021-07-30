Chef Jenn showcases how to make healthy summer meals on the Fox 17 Patio
Videos
Chef Jenn shows to hydrate with food
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:17:49-04
Chef Jenn Fillenworth joins us on the Fox 17 Patio to showcase how to make some of her favorite summer recipes.
For more healthy recipes, visit revoluitionfarms.com.
Learn more about Chef Jenn and her recipes by following her on Instagram or visit jennywiththegoodeats.com.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.