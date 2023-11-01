Chef Aaron shows off Korean-inspired cuisine they're serving kids in schools across West Michigan

Gone are the days of pizza squares, corn dogs, and mystery meat sloppy joes. Today's kids are getting some global cuisine offered in their cafeterias thanks to businesses like Chartwells K12 and their talented chefs.

Chef Aaron, the Regional Executive Chef for the Great Lakes Region of Chartwells K12, explains the mission of expanding children's flavor palettes through their Global Eats program. He also shows off three of the Korean-inspired dishes they're currently serving in schools: Kimchi Tofu Grain Bowl, Spicy Cucumber Salad, and Daikon Radish Salad.