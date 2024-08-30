Watch Now
Cheer on your local heroes at "Strikes For Stripes"

Cornerstone to once again host 'Strikes for Stripes', a fundraiser honoring our nation’s heroes and veterans, on Saturday, September 7th at DeWitt Field.

This charity event, headlined by a softball game between veterans and first responders, will also have the “Touch a Truck Show”, where you can view military and emergency vehicles up close.

The festivities begin at 6:00pm followed by the softball game at 7:00pm.

To purchase tickets and merchandise for Strikes for Stripes, go to https://www.heroservicesofwm.com/strikes-for-stripes. All funds raised will go towards the Hero Services Wellness Program and the Hero Services Relief Program. These services are available to Veterans, First Responders, and Licensed Healthcare Professionals.

